5G technology in India is on the cusp of bringing a connectivity revolution. As its implementation gains momentum, concerns around its use have been raised time and again, pointing out the possible harm that 5G networks can have on citizens, animals, flora and fauna.

The latest one to rekindle the debate in the country is the suit filed by actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla in the Delhi High Court against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country.

Juhi Chawla moves Delhi HC over 5G technology

The actor had approached the Delhi HC earlier against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in India, raising issues related to the radiation impact on the living.

Justice C Hari Shankar, before whom the matter came up for hearing, transferred the lawsuit to another bench for hearing on 2 June.

Chawla said if the telecommunications industry's plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, no animal, no bird, no insect and no plant on Earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today.

These 5G plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to all of the Earth's ecosystems, she said.

The suit, filed through advocate Deepak Khosla, sought a direction to the authorities to certify to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of living organism, flora and fauna.

What Delhi HC said today

The Delhi High Court today questioned Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla for directly filing a suit against setting up of 5G wireless networks in India without giving any representation to the Centre on her concerns related to the technology.

Delhi HC Justice JR Midha said the plaintiffs, Chawla and two others, were required to first approach the Central Government for their rights and if denied, they should come to the court.

The Delhi HC after hearing the arguments of various parties reserved its order on the lawsuit.

The plea claimed that 5G wireless technology plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to the earth’s ecosystems.

Man sings songs during Juhi Chawla's 5G case hearing

The virtual hearing, however, was interrupted by a man who started singing songs from the actress's films.

The hearing had to be stopped because of the bizarre disruption. It resumed after the man was removed from the session. The court has taken the matter seriously and issued a contempt notice. The court also directed the Delhi Police to search for the person and take legal action against him.

The man first sang Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se from Juhi's 1993 film Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. He left the hearing and again joined. During the second time, he started singing Lal Lal Honthon Pe from Juhi's 1995 film Naajayaz. He joined the hearing for the third time and sang Meri Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat from the actress's 1993 Aaina.

All you need to know about 5G technology

5G technology promises to revolutionise mobile broadband and is a big generational leap over the current 4G technology. 5G will be capable of not just ensuring fast internet on our cells, but also help power Internet of Things or IoT networks to run connected cars and homes smarter. It will also support the streaming of rich media.

However, 5G has not yet been rolled out in the country though Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have been given a trial spectrum to test 5G technology in India. After this is over, it is expected that networks will go live with the 5G bands by the end of 2021.

