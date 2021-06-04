The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the lawsuit filed by actor-environmentalist Juhi Chawla against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country. The Court order said that Chawla abused the process of law. The court imposed a fine of ₹20 lakhs, according to news agency ANI.

In its order, the Delhi High Court said that "it appears that the suit was for publicity". It said Juhi Chawla circulated the link of the hearing on social media which created disruption thrice. "Delhi Police shall identify the persons and take action against those who created disruption," the court added.

In her plea, Juhi had sought a direction to the authorities to certify to the public at large that how 5G technology is safe to humans, animals and every type of living organism, flora and fauna.

However, during the first hearing, the court termed as 'defective' the lawsuit and said it was filed for 'media publicity'. It also questioned Chawla for filing the suit without giving any representation to the government on her concerns related to the technology.

The court said that Chawla and others were required to first approach the government for their rights instead of approaching it.

The counsel, appearing for the Centre, said the 5G policy did not fall in the category of public nuisance and it was obviously not prohibited in law.

The counsel representing private telecom companies said that launching of 5G technology is a policy of the government and as it is a policy, it cannot be a wrongful act.

According to PTI, Chawla's counsel had argued that if the telecom industry’s plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, animal, bird, insect and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today.

“This suit will reveal a complete sell-out by the regulatory agencies who, statutorily, have been tasked to protect the health and life of the public, but whose actions reveal an utter derogation of their own statutory duty in order to advance private interests...," the plea alleged.

“Since ‘prevention’ is well-accepted to be far better than ‘cure’, immediate measures must be taken to protect humanity and the environment, in accordance with ethical imperatives as well as formal international agreements, before such harm is actually unleashed," it said.

The plea also said that in April 2019, Brussels became the first major city in the world to halt any further steps in the 5G rollout on account of health hazards. “In fact, as recently as on May 5, 2021, the Parliament of Belgium, still not willing to allow 5G rollout in Brussels, invited 45 ordinary citizens drawn at random to address it on their concerns, assuring them that the 5G roll-out will not be permitted till they are heard by Parliament and their concerns are properly and fully addressed," the plea said.

