MUMBAI: Swiss wealth management group Julius Baer has announced a $1.4 million (around ₹10.5 crore) commitment to support covid-19 relief programmes in India and to help households and families severely impacted by the second wave of the pandemic .

The group has pledged to make donations that will be equitably distributed to three NGOs: Apnalya (a Mumbai-based NGO working with the urban poor), Helpage India, and UNICEF India. A minor donation will also be made to the Swiss-Indian Chamber of Commerce that is working in the area of transporting critical health materials to India.

“Our donation will provide critical relief to the most vulnerable sections of society. Julius Baer is committed to offering the very best to help humanity recover from this dark period and we are confident we will emerge from this unprecedented time with renewed strength and hope," said Ashish Gumashta, CEO, Julius Baer India.

The funds will be utilised by its NGO partners to support vulnerable families and households with ration kits, mass screening and vaccination programmes, as well as food and health protection initiatives for the elderly and migrant labourers.

An internal employee fundraising initiative was also launched via JB Cares (philanthropic association run by Julius Baer employees) collecting approx. $100,000 within two weeks. The Julius Baer Foundation matched the internal fundraising efforts 100% with an additional $100,000.

“Julius Baer stands in solidarity with India in these exceptional times. I am thankful to our colleagues across different locations who answered our call for action towards the fundraising efforts for India; truly living by our bank’s core value of ‘care’ and empathy towards others. Our donation will support vital relief efforts and help those with the most immediate needs. We continue to keep our thoughts focused on those who are suffering across the country," said Jimmy Lee, Head Asia Pacific and Member of the Executive Board, Bank Julius Baer.

