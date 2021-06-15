Julius Baer donates $1.4 million to support covid-19 relief programmes in India

“Julius Baer stands in solidarity with India in these exceptional times. I am thankful to our colleagues across different locations who answered our call for action towards the fundraising efforts for India; truly living by our bank’s core value of ‘care’ and empathy towards others. Our donation will support vital relief efforts and help those with the most immediate needs. We continue to keep our thoughts focused on those who are suffering across the country," said Jimmy Lee, Head Asia Pacific and Member of the Executive Board, Bank Julius Baer.