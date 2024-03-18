Julius Baer’s Sumaya says NRIs queueing up to invest in India

Much has been said about the surge in NRI investments in Indian real estate. What growth sectors are NRIs chasing? Where and why are they parking their money in these specific areas?

Initially, the focus for the first generation of NRIs was on traditional investments like real estate, driven by cultural ties or familial connections to the country. However, a significant shift has unfolded over the last decade, moving away from physical assets such as real estate towards financial instruments. This transition has been buoyed by the economic consistency and stability witnessed in the last decade, including its robust economy and thriving capital markets. What we have observed is that a significant portion of global high networth individuals are engaging in investments in India. First-generation NRIs are predominantly investing in equities and debt while the younger demographic is increasingly venturing into private markets and venture capital, driven by the pursuit of double-digit growth. Though the motivation for NRIs to invest in India varies, spanning diversification, wealth preservation, and retirement planning.