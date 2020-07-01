June GST receipts signal economic recovery

Data showed collections in April had languished at ₹32,294 crore, a fall of 72% from the same month a year ago, indicating that the economic slowdown and national lockdown that kicked in from the fag end of March had a strong impact on revenue receipts. But in May, collections improved to ₹62,009 crores, reducing the contraction to about 38% from the year ago period as supply of essential goods remained mostly unaffected during the lockdown.