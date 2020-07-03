NEW DELHI : India’s unemployment rate fell from 23.48% in May to 10.99% in June, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy’s (CMIE) monthly data. This was in sync with the trend seen in the week-on- week data.

The June data reflects the resumption in activities as India entered the unlocking process from 1 June, and opened up several sectors. Self-employment avenues, which had gone off the shelf during the lockdown, opened up and the progress of monsoon helped kharif sowing to pick up pace.

Rural unemployment in June was 10.52%, down from 22.48% in May, while urban unemployment was at 12.02% in June against 25.79% in May. However, these numbers are far higher than the March and February unemployment figures. The overall joblessness rate was 8.75% in March and 7.76% in February.

The rise in the number of covid-19 cases and the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the virus made April and May the two worst months for the labour market.

The fall in month-on-month data is in sync with the falling trend captured in the weekly data, which shows that rural unemployment rate fell from a high of 26.16% in the week ended 3 May to a low of 7.26% in the week ended 21 June.

Economists said business loss and shirking demand in the market will slow down the progress on new job creation from here on, and the visible fall in the unemployment rate in June was due to the unlocking process, agricultural activities and better allocation of the rural employment guarantee scheme.

India’s urban unemployment rate remained sticky, falling by just 0.6 percentage point in the week ended 28 June compared to 11.29% recorded in the week to 21 June. Industrial production was yet to pick up in the face of a fresh round of lockdowns in some parts of India. Economists said the pain will linger.

The overall national unemployment rate, including rural unemployment, was up marginally for the first time in six weeks. The rural unemployment rate climbed from 7.26% in the previous week to 7.62% in the week ended 28 June, as per the CMIE data.

Labour economists said the rural employment scenario is much better than urban unemployment rate because of a robust sowing season, besides other informal job options. In contrast, formal sector job creation is driven by demand creation and that will take time to revive, they added.

“The labour-intensive manufacturing and heavy machine segments are not functioning with optimal resources, the demand in the market is low and the support supply chain is structurally weak. Besides, micro, small, and medium enterprises are in a bad shape and formal sectors are shedding jobs for survival," said K.R. Shyam Sundar, a labour economist, and a professor at XLRI Jamshedpur.

