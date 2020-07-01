MUMBAI: With India unlocking its economy, automakers witnessed good wholesale volumes in June compared to the previous month, but a bounce back to pre-covid levels is still some time away.

On Wednesday, major automakers reported a near 50% year-on-year decline in wholesale volumes (sales from companies to dealers) in June. Tractor and two-wheelers, on the other hand, have seen a sharp recovery in the month on the back of rural demand.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest carmaker reported a 53.8% year-on-year decline in domestic passenger vehicle sales to 51,274 units in June due to covid-19 related disruptions.

However, June sales have grown substantially over May domestic volumes, which stood at 13,865 units, as the company resumed production at its plants and ramped up production thereafter. The company saw its hatchback volumes, which contribute the bulk of its total monthly sales, at 37,154 units, declining 55% YoY from 81,630 units from the year-ago period.

Recently, Osamu Suzuki, chairman, Suzuki Motor Corporation, had written to Maruti’s vendor partners asking them to support the company’s plan of producing 100,000 or more vehicles per month from July. The company anticipates demand to return for the entry-level passenger cars in the rural and semi-urban markets as office commuters would look for their own vehicle over using public transportation to work.

According to Puneet Gupta, associate director at IHS Markit, the recovery in India is poor compared with the other countries as the degree of lockdown in the country was strict.

“However, the demand has outstripped production in June. While safety norms in the factories continue to be stringent, fear among contractual workers remains high. The contractual workers are needed to make the industry run over 80% production capacity," Gupta said, adding that new attendance norms are required to bring back the workers at plants.

He said passenger car segment is expected to see dispatches from factories returning to normal by September.

India’s second largest carmaker, Hyundai Motor India Ltd reported domestic sales of 21,320 units in June, down 49% YoY from 42,007 units sold in the year-ago period. The factory dispatches rose sharply month-on-month from 6,883 units in May.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) reported total domestic vehicle sales in June at 18,505 units, down 53% YoY. It saw volumes in June double from May dispatched, which stood at 9,076 units, as factories churned out more vehicles and more dealerships opened up during the month.

“The automotive industry has started to see recovery both in the passenger and small commercial vehicle segments. This has been led primarily by the rising rural demand and movement of essential goods across the country," said Veejay Nakra, chief executive officer, automotive division, M&M.

Nakra said that key brands such as Bolero, Scorpio and pick-up trucks are witnessing good traction. He, however, warned that managing the supply chain would remain the key focus area while ramping up the production further.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd (TKM) reported sales of 3,866 units in June, down 64% year-on-year from 10,603 units sold during the year-ago period.

“Our retails is nearly double of wholesales second month in a row thereby bringing down our dealers inventory carrying cost by more than 50% over the past two months. We are also seeing a visible growth in online enquiries as well as bookings," said Naveen Soni, senior vice president, sales and service, TKM, adding that special financing offers and buy back offers are pulling customers back to the dealerships.

Meanwhile, recovery in tractors and two-wheelers appear to be in the fast lane backed by robust rural demand.

M&M, leader in the tractor segment, has reported sales of 35,844 units in June, up 12% YoY.

According to Hemant Sikka, president, M&M’s farm equipment sector, timely arrival of southwest monsoon, combined benefits of record rabi crop and government support for agriculture initiatives along with improved kharif crop sowing has resulted in positive sentiments in rural markets. At 10,623 units, Escorts Ltd too posted a 23% YoY growth in its domestic tractor sales for June.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd, which sees bulk of its volumes coming from entry-level two-wheelers sold across the rural and semi-urban markets, has reported wholesale dispatches of 450,744 units in June. This marked a jump of four times over the dispatches of 112,682 units in May.

“A major part of the market demand is emanating from the rural and semi-urban markets, which have been helped to a large extent by the various stimulus packages rolled out by the government," said Pawan Munjal, chairman and chief executive officer at Hero MotoCorp.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via