NEW DELHI: Union minister of state for health and family welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar represented India at the World Health Organization- South East Asia Regional Office (WHO-SEARO) through video-conference on Tuesday. She offered intervention on behalf of India at the ministerial roundtable of the WHO Regional Committee, for South-East Asia.

She highlighted the key measures and strategies planned to achieve universal health care and sustainable development goals and to strengthen health system resilience for the future.

Acknowledging that the covid-19 pandemic has affected virtually every sphere of life, she said, “…India’s strategy for fighting the pandemic is built on five pillars – Test, Track, Treat, Vaccinate and adherence to Covid Appropriate Behavior. With a decentralized but unified, whole of government approach, we focused on rapidly creating COVID dedicated infrastructure and upskilling our healthcare workforce."

The Indian government regularly monitored the evolving nature of disease and its spread across the nation and in different parts of the world to aid field action, based on varied trajectory of pandemic across various geographical regions of the country, the minister said.

Specific efforts to strengthen the core capacities in terms of laboratory, hospital infrastructure, R & D on diagnostics, vaccines, essential logistic and upgradation of human resources were undertaken, along with development of indigenous capacities in terms of essential logistics including personal protective equipment, diagnostics, ventilators and vaccine manufacturing capacities, she said, highlighting digital innovations like ICMR Testing Portal, “AarogyaSetu" app, and COWIN which was used for the vaccination drive.

Detailing the phase-wise opening of vaccination for targeted segments, she informed that India has crossed the 680-million mark in vaccinating in its population.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.