Amid the Ranveer Allahbadia case, in a resurfaced video, motivational speaker BK Shivani, during a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, emphasised the need for mindful content creation and its influence on mental health.

Allahbadia, one of the most influential podcasters with over 16 million followers across social media platforms, landed in a major controversy over his comment on parents and sex at Samay Raina's comedy show "India's Got Latent" last Monday.

In the video, Shivani compares content to food, stressing that it should be nourishing for the mind. She warns that creating content without considering its emotional and psychological impact is akin to serving junk food, which can cause mental harm.

Watch the video:

Earlier on Saturday, the social media influencer issued another apology on X and said he and his team are cooperating with the police and all other authorities.

“I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry. I'm watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother's clinic posing as patients. I'm feeling scared and I don't know what to do. But I'm not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India,” he wrote.

The issue also found a mention in Parliament and at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, members from different parties voiced concern over Allahbadia's comment and called for stringent measures to punish him and ensure that such an incident does not recur.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also asked Allahbadia, Raina, and other panellists Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra to appear before it on February 17 in New Delhi.