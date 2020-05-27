Jury is still out on privacy concerns in Aarogya Setu

The data that the app collects is divided into four categories—demographic, self assessment, contact and location. Together, they include information such as a person’s name, mobile number, age, gender, profession, travel history, individuals they have been in close proximity with, how long they were close to each other, location where this contact happened and the distance between those individuals. Additionally, as the app can access your location continuously, it knows where you have been at any given time and date. That doesn’t necessarily mean the same can be accessed by others.