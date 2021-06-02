Days after the government assured to vaccinate all Indians by December 2021, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called it "baseless" as, she said, the Centre is not sending vaccines to the state governments.

Terming it a "hoax", CM Banerjee said, "Centre's claim of vaccinating India's adult population by end of 2021 is nothing but a hoax. They just say baseless things." The West Bengal CM further said that the Centre should procure vaccines for states and give them free of cost to all.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry today said that over 1.64 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines are still available with the states and UTs, which are yet to be administered.

The Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost and through direct state procurement categories, more than 23 crore vaccine doses to states and UTs.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 21,71,44,022 doses, the ministry said.

As many as 1,64,42,938 Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it added.

As part of the countrywide vaccination campaign, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them coronavirus vaccines free of cost.





