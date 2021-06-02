1 min read.Updated: 02 Jun 2021, 04:39 PM ISTMeghna Sen
'Centre's claim of vaccinating India's adult population by end of 2021 is nothing but a hoax,' West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said
Days after the government assured to vaccinate all Indians by December 2021, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called it "baseless" as, she said, the Centre is not sending vaccines to the state governments.
Terming it a "hoax", CM Banerjee said, "Centre's claim of vaccinating India's adult population by end of 2021 is nothing but a hoax. They just say baseless things." The West Bengal CM further said that the Centre should procure vaccines for states and give them free of cost to all.