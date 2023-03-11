‘Just a little reckless…’: Zeenat Aman on walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week after decades2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 08:05 PM IST
Speaking about her comeback, Zeenat Aman said, “I can’t deny that there was a butterfly or two fluttering in my stomach.”
Veteran Bollywood actor Zeenat Aman recently made a stunning appearance at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai after decades. While walking the ramp, the showstopper reminded everyone of her popular modeling days exuding grace and charm. Speaking about her comeback, she said, “I can’t deny that there was a butterfly or two fluttering in my stomach."
