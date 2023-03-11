Veteran Bollywood actor Zeenat Aman recently made a stunning appearance at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai after decades. While walking the ramp, the showstopper reminded everyone of her popular modeling days exuding grace and charm. Speaking about her comeback, she said, “I can’t deny that there was a butterfly or two fluttering in my stomach."

The 71-year-old actor donned a red and black abstract printed blazer paired with black pants, completing the look with a pair of sunglasses.

Her appearance received widespread appreciation from netizens who showered her with compliments for being "graceful and gorgeous" and "the original."

The actor also posted a picture from the backstage and wrote in an Instragram note, Captured behind the scenes, before this morning’s ramp walk. My pantsuit was comfortable and just a little reckless. I’d forgotten what a whirlwind it is to be backstage! The bustle of a fashion show approaching showtime is unique, and I can’t deny that there was a butterfly or two fluttering in my stomach.

A warm thank you to all the technicians, workers, and security personnel who make such events run smoothly for our talented designers and models. It’s been a minute since I walked the ramp, and I’m touched by the love I am receiving for being Shahin’s showstopper at fashion week, she went on to add.

Zeenat, who won Miss India and Miss Asia Pacific International pageants before she became an actor, recently made her debut on social media, where her Instagram account went viral with thousands of followers.

She has shared various anecdotes from her movies and personal life, gaining further admiration from fans. In one of her posts, she talked about proudly flaunting her grey hair, challenging society's idolization of youth and physical beauty. She shared her initial reluctance to stop dyeing her hair and how she was advised against it by well-wishers who thought it might negatively impact her work opportunities. However, she realized that being young is wonderful, but so is being old, and she wanted to challenge the status quo. She was thrilled to see more and more silver-haired women of all ages doing the same.

Zeenat's post also addressed how women are often told that their social worth lies in youth and physical beauty, particularly in the entertainment industry. Men, on the other hand, are offered gravitas as they age, while women are only offered sympathy. By embracing her silver hair, Zeenat not only challenged society's expectations but also inspired other women to do the same.

Zeenat has made her mark in Bollywood with iconic roles in films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, among others. She has always been a trailblazer, breaking barriers and challenging norms.