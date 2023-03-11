She has shared various anecdotes from her movies and personal life, gaining further admiration from fans. In one of her posts, she talked about proudly flaunting her grey hair, challenging society's idolization of youth and physical beauty. She shared her initial reluctance to stop dyeing her hair and how she was advised against it by well-wishers who thought it might negatively impact her work opportunities. However, she realized that being young is wonderful, but so is being old, and she wanted to challenge the status quo. She was thrilled to see more and more silver-haired women of all ages doing the same.