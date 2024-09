Bengaluru traffic woes peaked when a train got stuck at railway gate, as vehicles blocked the tracks. The viral video underscores the city's traffic challenges, prompting calls for improved management from frustrated residents.

The infamous Bengaluru traffic, which holds the city for long hours, peaked when a train found itself stuck in the middle of a busy road.

A viral video shows a train waiting at a railway crossing, which was wide open because of a hoard of vehicles on the tracks. The train, like other cars and bikes, was stuck in the Bengaluru traffic.

The video went viral on social media and highlighted how badly the city grapples with traffic issues. Instagram user Sudhir Chakravarthy shared a video showing a train stopped because vehicles were not moving on the road.

The incident reportedly occurred at Bengaluru’s Munnekolala railway gate, near Outer Ring Road.

Chakravarthy shared the video with caption: “Just Bengaluru things. Not just me or you, even trains can’t escape Bengaluru traffic."

Chakravarthy, as quoted by Hindustan Times, said the viral video was shot on Tuesday, adding that the residents have to face the traffic every day.

“The traffic is horrible in Munnekollal area, and we face this every day. There is no proper traffic management in the area, and the authorities need to pay attention to it," he told HT.

The video that went viral highlighted the true experiences of daily commuters in the tech capital, while also starting a chain of hilarious responses.

"Station master: why did your train came late to station. Loco pilot: Bangalore city traffic, sir," joked a user.

Another added cheekily: “We waited many times when you were crossing. Now it is your turn to wait till we cross."

“Reason why Bangalore international airport is not in Bangalore," said another user.

"Loco pilot wants to use Google map to take another traffic-less road," another joked.

Online food delivery platform, Zomato, also jumped in the comment section and said, “So much traffic in Bengaluru and our delivery partners still deliver your food on time."

A user also hoped that the video reaches officials, who could then take some action to help the communters from the area.