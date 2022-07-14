'Just dating': Lalit Modi clarifies he and actor Sushmita Sen not married yet

Lalit Modi has posted a tweet that called Sushmita Sen his ‘better half’, however, he later issued a clarification that they are just dating and will get married one day
Lalit Kumar Modi, an Indian businessman and cricket administrator, currently a fugitive, has announced his courtship to the winner of the Miss Universe 1994 pageant- Sushmita Sen.
The first Chairman and Commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has posted a tweet that called Sen his ‘Better half’, however, he later issued a clarification that they are just dating and will get married one day.
In a Twitter post Modi has said, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."
See the post here
“Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾" Modi wrote later
Sushmita Sen is an Indian actress, model and the winner of the Miss Universe 1994 pageant. She is the first Indian to win the Miss Universe pageant. She was previously crowned Femina Miss India 1994 at the age of 18. After winning the Miss Universe pageant, she has worked as a film actress.
Lalit Modi was the IPL Commissioner, when the scam occurred. Then Multi Screen Media Limited (MSM) (now Sony Pictures Networks India) approached the BCCI following the media rights auction. It announced that World Sports Group (WSG) Mauritius has been given the media rights to broadcast the IPL. However, between BCCI and WSG, there was no such arrangement. Lalit Modi alone negotiated these contracts and, as per reports, he might have received ₹125 crore. He is now in the UK looking for refuge.
Lalit Modi took to Instagram to also clarify “In love does not mean marriage".
Sushmita Sen has two daughters Renee (adopted in 2000) and Alishah (adopted in 2010). Further Sen has also said that she has Addison's disease and requires lifelong steroid drugs to manage the illness. Earlier Sen had announced that she and Rohman Shawl had broken up after being in a relationship from 2018 until 2021.
Lalit Modi's post on twitter sent netizens into a tizzy. varied reaction were posted most immediately. Take a loot at some reaction here
Sen has recently been making news when she revealed that she has come close to getting married thrice. “I came close to getting married thrice. All three times God saved me. I can't tell you what disasters followed with their respective lives. God did protect me, but also because God protected these two kids, he can't let me get into a messy affair." she had said during an interview with actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna about her life and career in a new interview shared on the Tweak India YouTube channel.
Sen had in that interview further stated, “Luckily, I’ve met some very interesting men in my life, and the only reason I didn’t get married is because they were a letdown."
Further in that interview Twinkle also asked Sushmita if she ever felt getting married would be difficult because she was a mother–the judge had asked her this when she was adopting Renee-or if marriage ‘was of no consequence’ to her. Sushmita said, “Once I became a mother and Renee happened, forget Alisah, when Renee happened, there was no man thereafter, who came into my life and didn’t know my priority was her. There was no two ways about it."
On the work front Sushmita Sen returned to the showbiz with the superhit OTT series Aarya which was aired on Disney+Hotstar. It ran for two seasons very successfully and has been renewed for a third season.
