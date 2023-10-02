Mint Primer: Why EU’s carbon tax is facing pushback

Which EU nations are against CBAM?

Poland and Germany are two countries that appear concerned. Poland is the most dependent on fossil fuel for its energy security in Europe, producing around 70% of its power from coal. In August, Poland challenged the legal basis for CBAM at the Court of Justice of the European Union. The Polish government opposed the law on the grounds that it imposes a cost of energy transition on those who are “less well-off". Poland would receive the biggest share of the €17.5 billion EU transition fund but still feels that CBAM could widen social inequality and job losses. Similar concerns have been flagged by the developing world.

