Just like Kia Carens, Seltos will also have six airbags from now on2 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 12:33 PM IST
For Kia India, nearly 60% of the overall national sales are attributable to Seltos.
On August 3, Kia India announced that its midsize SUV Seltos would come standard with six airbags. In keeping with the increased emphasis on safety, it was decided to include six airbags on every model grade. Six airbags are already available as standard equipment in the Carens model from the South Korean carmaker.