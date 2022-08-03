On August 3, Kia India announced that its midsize SUV Seltos would come standard with six airbags. In keeping with the increased emphasis on safety, it was decided to include six airbags on every model grade. Six airbags are already available as standard equipment in the Carens model from the South Korean carmaker.

Also Read: Kia announces its first electric car EV6 for India

For improved occupant safety, starting on October 1, the government has recommended requiring automakers to include a minimum of six airbags in vehicles that can accommodate up to eight passengers.

"It is our constant effort to update our products at regular intervals, basis our market research and understanding of the ever-evolving demands of customers," Kia India Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara unveiled, to take on Creta, Seltos

Selteos is a very important product, and India is an important market for Kia globally, as per Brar. Nearly 60% of the company's overall national sales are attributable to Seltos.

An airbag is a vehicle occupant-restraint system that interferes between the driver and the vehicle's dashboard during a collision, thereby preventing serious injuries.

Also Read: Demand for SUVs, high-tech features growing among Indian car buyers

On August 1, Kia India said its wholesales increased by 47 per cent to 22,022 units in July as compared with the same month last year. The company dispatched 15,016 units in July 2021. The automaker sold 8,451 units of Seltos and 7,215 units of Sonet last month. Besides, it sold 5,978 units of Carens and 288 units of Carnival in July.

"Gradual improvement in the supply chain and our customers’ continued love for the brand is adding momentum to Kia India’s growth," Brar said in a statement.

Also Read: Bengaluru: Now travel to Kempegowda airport for under ₹35

In 2022, the company is outpacing the industry with a cumulative growth of 28 per cent over 2021, which is much higher than the industry growth of 16 per cent, he added.

"With the upcoming festive season, we shall strive to improve supplies to give faster deliveries to our customers. To ensure minimum wait time, we have been running our production facility in full capacity since February 2022 with utmost optimisation," Brar said.

(With PTI inputs)