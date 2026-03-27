‘Just Sitting’: 100–168 hours lost in traffic every year, Raghav Chadha flags crisis in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune

The infamous traffic of metro cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi has now reached the Parliament, thanks to AAP MP Raghav Chadha, who demanded better public transport to curb the issue.

The Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member from Punjab on Friday noted that commuters in these cities stay stuck in traffic for over at least 100 hours per year — “Not commuting. Just sitting.”

‘Giant parking lots’ Sharing the clipping from his Parliament speech on X, the AAP MP said, “Traffic has turned our metro cities into giant parking lots with people trapped inside them.”

“In Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Chennai, on average, a commuter spends 100 to 168 hours a year stuck in traffic. Not commuting. Just sitting,” he highlighted, citing the TomTom Traffic Index 2025.

According to the index, Bengaluru ranks second globally at 168 hours and Pune fifth at 158 hours, underscoring a 74% rise in travel times over free-flow conditions. Delhi commuters spend 104 hours per year in traffic.

Chadha underscored that every hour lost “is an hour India cannot get back. Productivity lost, fuel wasted, air polluted, quality of life damaged.”

What did Raghav Chadha demand? To address the traffic woes in these metropolitan cities, Raghav Chadha demanded a ‘National Urban Decongestion Mission’ — better public transport, smarter traffic management and a scientific parking policy to curb $20-30 billion yearly economic losses from idling vehicles and reduced productivity, as per World Bank urban mobility studies.

“We are not stuck in traffic. We are stuck because of it. And if India wants its economy in the fast lane, our cities need to start moving,” he said.

Check out Raghav Chadha's Parliament speech here:

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On Thursday morning, a major traffic jam disrupted movement on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway near Lonavala, leaving vehicles crawling for several kilometres.

Congestion during peak morning and evening hours is very common in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, and Chennai. Even small distances take hours to cover during peak hours.

The traffic conditions in these cities worsen in monsoons when roads are flooded with rainwater.

Health impacts of being stuck in traffic jams Gridlock is more than just a test of your patience; it’s a physiological stress test. When you're idling in traffic, your health takes a hit in three primary ways:

Respiratory & Cardiovascular Damage: You are breathing in concentrated tailpipe emissions, including nitrogen dioxide and fine particulate matter. This exposure triggers systemic inflammation, which is linked to increased risks of asthma, stroke, and heart disease.

The Stress Spike: The "micro-stressors" of erratic braking and the feeling of being "trapped" cause cortisol and adrenaline to surge. Over time, this chronic "commuter strain" contributes to high blood pressure and mental burnout.