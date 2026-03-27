‘Just Sitting’: 100–168 hours lost in traffic every year, Raghav Chadha flags crisis in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune

The infamous traffic of metro cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi has now reached the Parliament, thanks to AAP MP Raghav Chadha, who demanded better public transport to curb the issue.

The Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member from Punjab on Friday noted that commuters in these cities stay stuck in traffic for over at least 100 hours per year — “Not commuting. Just sitting.”

‘Giant parking lots’ Sharing the clipping from his Parliament speech on X, the AAP MP said, “Traffic has turned our metro cities into giant parking lots with people trapped inside them.”

Advertisement

“In Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Chennai, on average, a commuter spends 100 to 168 hours a year stuck in traffic. Not commuting. Just sitting,” he highlighted, citing the TomTom Traffic Index 2025.

According to the index, Bengaluru ranks second globally at 168 hours and Pune fifth at 158 hours, underscoring a 74% rise in travel times over free-flow conditions. Delhi commuters spend 104 hours per year in traffic.

Chadha underscored that every hour lost “is an hour India cannot get back. Productivity lost, fuel wasted, air polluted, quality of life damaged.”

What did Raghav Chadha demand? To address the traffic woes in these metropolitan cities, Raghav Chadha demanded a ‘National Urban Decongestion Mission’ — better public transport, smarter traffic management and a scientific parking policy to curb $20-30 billion yearly economic losses from idling vehicles and reduced productivity, as per World Bank urban mobility studies.

Advertisement

“We are not stuck in traffic. We are stuck because of it. And if India wants its economy in the fast lane, our cities need to start moving,” he said.

Check out Raghav Chadha's Parliament speech here:

Also Read | ISBT Kashmere Gate traffic to be a thing of the past? Delhi Police proposes plan

On Thursday morning, a major traffic jam disrupted movement on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway near Lonavala, leaving vehicles crawling for several kilometres.

Advertisement

Congestion during peak morning and evening hours is very common in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, and Chennai. Even small distances take hours to cover during peak hours.

The traffic conditions in these cities worsen in monsoons when roads are flooded with rainwater.

Health impacts of being stuck in traffic jams Gridlock is more than just a test of your patience; it’s a physiological stress test. When you're idling in traffic, your health takes a hit in three primary ways:

Respiratory & Cardiovascular Damage: You are breathing in concentrated tailpipe emissions, including nitrogen dioxide and fine particulate matter. This exposure triggers systemic inflammation, which is linked to increased risks of asthma, stroke, and heart disease.

The Stress Spike: The "micro-stressors" of erratic braking and the feeling of being "trapped" cause cortisol and adrenaline to surge. Over time, this chronic "commuter strain" contributes to high blood pressure and mental burnout.

Advertisement

Physical Toll: Prolonged sitting in a confined, vibrating environment leads to musculoskeletal issues, specifically chronic lower back and neck pain.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.