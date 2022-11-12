Home / News / India / Just small chunk of flesh, says Lalu's daughter on donating kidney to her father
Just small chunk of flesh, says Lalu's daughter on donating kidney to her father
2 min read.12:06 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
It is just a small chunk of flesh, said Rohini Acharya, RJD president Lalu Prasad's Singapore-based daughter, about her decision to donate a kidney to her ailing father
The daughter of RJD leader Lalu Prasad, Rohini Acharya, described her decision to donate a kidney to her ailingfather as "just a small chunk of flesh." Acharya is in her 40s and resides in Singapore.
Acharya, the elder sister of Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy chief minister of Bihar,released a string of moving tweets on Friday, a day after the public learned that she was willing to donate a kidney to her sick father.
"It is just a small chunk of flesh that I wish to give away to my father. I can do anything for him. Please pray that things turn out well and Papa is fit again to give voice to you all", she tweeted, obviously addressing the fans of her father.
Acharya shared a few pictures of her father, one of which was taken decades ago and shows her as a toddler sitting on his lap.
Acharya, usually uses her skill with social media to fight for her family despite being far from the rough and tumble of politics.
The 74-year-old RJD president, who has been suffering from multiple health problems, was advised a kidney transplant.
The daughter of Prasad and Rabri Devi said she viewed her parents—both former Bihar chief ministers—as being on par with God and felt fortunate to have had the opportunity to contribute in some small way to her father's much-anticipated transplant. She is currently waiting for her father's arrival for the long-awaited surgery.
Prasad is presently staying with his oldest daughter Misa Bharti in Delhi. Prasad is seeking permission from the court to travel abrad. since he is a convict in numerous cases involving the fodder scam.
He was in Singapore last month to undergo preliminary examinations for his ongoing renal issues, but he was forced to return on October 24, one day before the deadline set by a CBI court in Delhi for his stay outside of India.
