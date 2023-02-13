Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor on Sunday requested the telecom major Vodafone to not repeatedly call him to ‘convince me not to switch carriers.’ He also shared the details of why he decided to switch after nine years. Later, Kapoor posted again on Twitter and complained that the calls are still not stopping.

“Dear @ViCustomerCare: please stop calling me repeatedly to convince me not to switch carriers. I have told you why I am switching after 9 years: 1. Poor coverage in some parts of India, and 2. Inferior international roaming plans for some countries. That's all. Thanks," tweeted Kapoor.

Vi customer care replied to the tweet and said they understand his concern and have taken note of his problem. The carrier added that it will get in touch with him shortly.

Kapoor replied to this tweet and said, “Please DON'T get in touch with me. That is my entire point! I have received a dozen calls since yesterday. Stop the calls please, that's all."

Later, Kapoor again tweeted that he just received another call from the company inquiring about the problems with the services. "Just got another call, asking if I am having any "problem" with my service. What will it take to stop these calls? Any senior Vi management on Twitter??? This is unacceptable and absurd," Kapoor said.

Vodafone Idea has the third largest subscribers in India after Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, but the telecom company is in a deep financial crisis due to low capex, around ₹16,000 crore of government debt (which was recently converted into equity) and pressure to roll out 5G as soon as possible.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data, Vodafone Idea has lost more than 4 million subscribers in September 2022 and the growth of new subscribers has declined for the telecom operator.