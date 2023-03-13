‘Just the beginning’: Jr NTR says Oscar win not only for RRR but for India

‘Just the beginning’: Jr NTR says Oscar win not only for RRR but for India2 min read . 12:27 PM IST
SS Rajamouli's RRR took India global as it won the 'Best Original Song' at Oscar 2023 for power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu'.
SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film 'RRR' has taken India to global heights with its power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' winning the prestigious Oscar for 'Best Original Song'. The song triumphed over big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga, solidifying its position as a crowd-pleaser.
Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team, while singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, director SS Rajamouli, and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were present at the grand event.
'RRR' actor Jr NTR said, "I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu."
“Of course none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love. I would also like to congratulate the team of 'The Elephant Whisperers' on their win today bringing another Oscar to India," he added.
'Naatu Naatu' is a mass anthem that perfectly captures the spirit of the film, with its high-energy rendition by the talented singers, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and compelling lyrics by Chandrabose. The song beat out fierce competition from other films such as 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'.
'RRR' is a fictional story that follows the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, and features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. The film has been a massive success, grossing over ₹1,200 crore worldwide, and also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran.
In addition to 'Naatu Naatu', the Indian documentary film 'The Elephant Whisperers' also won an Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category. Producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves proudly accepted the honor on stage.
(With ANI inputs)
