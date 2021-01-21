Just what the doctor ordered: How reforms transformed healthcare

Preetha Reddy: What will happen in 2030 is what we have to think about. We’ve got great enablers. We’ve said we will make Bharat atmanirbhar, we’ve got Ayushman Bharat. We need to be cognizant about building infrastructure because we don’t have adequate infrastructure to treat everyone. We need to find innovative means to build that infrastructure quickly. We need to look at innovative financing, innovative modelling. Second, we have to be realistic about how healthcare is delivered. The point of care is shifting from brick-and-mortar systems to smartphones. 5G is coming, so the regulations around digital have to be faster and forward-thinking. Skilling is another important aspect. We need more doctors, nurses, healthcare personnel. We have the youngest workforce globally, the largest English-speaking workforce—how can we harness this? Again, when we’re talking about making in India, we can do more medical devices. Right now, we’re importing 75%. In short, we need to scale up infrastructure, manpower and manufacturing. Economics and health are directly proportional. Unless we are able to take care of the health of the nation, we will have a larger economic crisis.

