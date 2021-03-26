Minutes after the Supreme Court on Friday ruled its final verdict in the Tata vs Mistry case, Tata Group's Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata "appreciated" the top court's judgment and said, "It reinforces the fairness and justice displayed by our judiciary."

Ratan Tata said that he is "grateful" for the judgment passed by the apex court today. Taking to Twitter, the industrialist wrote, "I appreciate and am grateful for the judgement passed by the honourable Supreme Court today."

He added, "It is not an issue of winning or losing. After relentless attacks on my integrity and the ethical conduct of the group, the judgement upholding all the appeals of Tata Sons is a validation of the values and ethics that have always been the guiding principles of the group."

Big win for Tata Sons

In a major victory for the Tata Group, the SC today backed the removal of Cyrus Mistry as the chairman of the over $100 billion salt-to-software Tata Group in 2016 and set aside the company law tribunal order that had reinstated him.

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said it is allowing the appeals filed by Tata Group.

"The order of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) dated December 18, 2019, is set aside," the bench said.

The top court added: "All the questions of law are liable to be answered in favour of the appellants Tata Group and the appeals filed by the Tata Group are liable to be allowed and those by Shapoorji Pallonji Group are liable to be dismissed."

Cyrus Mistry family's 18.5% stake in Tata Sons

The Cyrus Mistry family's 18.5% stake in Tata Sons would be valued at around ₹94,000 crore (or around $12.8 billion).

Tata Group has said that it's open to buying out the stake held by the Mistry family, its largest minority shareholder, as part of a proposal to help end the dispute.

The SC has also asked both Tata Sons and Cyrus Mistry to take other legal recourse on the issue of shares.

The apex court said, "We leave it to Tata Sons, Mistry to take legal route to resolve issue of shares. Value of Tata Sons shares depends on equity."

On 17 December last year, Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group had told the SC that removal of Mistry as the chairman of Tata Sons in a board meeting held in October 2016 was akin to a "blood sport" and "ambush" and was in complete violation of principles of corporate governance and pervasive violation of Articles of Association in the process.

The Tata Group had vehemently opposed the allegations and said there was no wrongdoing and the board was well within its right to remove Mistry as the chairman.

The SC had on 10 January last year granted relief to the Tata group by staying the NCLAT order by which Mistry was restored as the executive chairman of the conglomerate.

Mistry had succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of the Tata Sons in 2012 but was dramatically sacked four years later.

