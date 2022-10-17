Justice DY Chandrachud appointed CJI effective 9 Nov, says Law Minister Kiren Rijiju2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 07:07 PM IST
- Justice Chandrachud will have a term of over two years as the 50th Chief Justice of India till 10 November 2024
Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, the second senior judge of the Supreme Court of India has been appoibted as the next Chief Justice of India by the President of India Droupadi Murmu. Union minister of Law and Justice in India Kiren rijiju took to Twitter to make the announcement.