Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, the second senior judge of the Supreme Court of India has been appoibted as the next Chief Justice of India by the President of India Droupadi Murmu. Union minister of Law and Justice in India Kiren rijiju took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Justice Chandrachud will succeed current CJI UU Lalit on 9 November 2022.

“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22."

Current CJI Lalit will CJI retire with effect from 8 November. Justice Chandrachud will have a term of over two years as the 50th Chief Justice of India till 10 November 2024 - making it one of the longest terms for a CJI in the recent past.

Justice Chandrachud is a former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court and a former judge of Bombay High Court.

It is to be noted that Justice Chandrachud was part of the majority opinion in the Sabarimala case which allowed the entry of women of menstruating age to the shrine. Barring the entry of women was seen to be in violation of constitutional principles.

Justice Chandrachud's father Justice YV Chandrachud was the 16th and the longest serving Chief Justice of India serving from 2 February 1978 to 11 July 1985.

Justice Chandrachud is known for his liberal and progressive judgments, the most recent one being the verdict upholding the rights of unmarried women to seek abortion of pregnancy up to 24 weeks.

He was part of the Constitution Benches which decriminalized consensual homosexuality, recognized privacy as a fundamental right under Article 21, decriminalized adultery. He was part of the majority which upheld the right of women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple. Justice Chandrachud was also a member of the 5-judge bench which decided the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid case.