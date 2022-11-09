Justice DY Chandrachud becomes 50th Chief Justice of India

Justice DY Chandrachud becomes 50th Chief Justice of India2 min read . 10:45 AM IST
Justice DY Chandrachud on Wednesday was sworn in as Chief Justice of India by President Droupadi Murmu after Justice Uday Umesh Lalit demitted office
Justice DY Chandrachud on Wednesday was sworn in as Chief Justice of India by President Droupadi Murmu after Justice Uday Umesh Lalit demitted office
Succeeding the CJI UU Lalit, Justice DY Chandrachud administered oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday. He was administered the oath by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Succeeding the CJI UU Lalit, Justice DY Chandrachud administered oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday. He was administered the oath by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The oath-taking ceremony was held under the presence of eminent dignitaries including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, etc.
The oath-taking ceremony was held under the presence of eminent dignitaries including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, etc.
He was preceded by former CJI, UU Lalit, who served a short tenure of 74 days. CJI DY Chandrachud will serve till 10 November, 2024. The retirement age of Supreme Court judges is 65 years.
He was preceded by former CJI, UU Lalit, who served a short tenure of 74 days. CJI DY Chandrachud will serve till 10 November, 2024. The retirement age of Supreme Court judges is 65 years.
CJI Chandrachud comes from a family background of lawyers and judges. His father, YV Chandrachud, served as the 16th Chief Justice of India from 2 February 1978 to 11 July 1985.
CJI Chandrachud comes from a family background of lawyers and judges. His father, YV Chandrachud, served as the 16th Chief Justice of India from 2 February 1978 to 11 July 1985.
Born on 11 November 1959, Dr Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud was appointed as the Supreme Court judge on 13 May 2016. Before that, he had served as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court from 31 October 2013 until his appointment to the Supreme Court.
Born on 11 November 1959, Dr Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud was appointed as the Supreme Court judge on 13 May 2016. Before that, he had served as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court from 31 October 2013 until his appointment to the Supreme Court.
Before joining the Allahabad High Court, has also served as the judge of the Bombay High Court from 29 March 2000. He was the Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 to 2000. He took the position of a senior advocate in the Bombay High Court in 1998.
Before joining the Allahabad High Court, has also served as the judge of the Bombay High Court from 29 March 2000. He was the Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 to 2000. He took the position of a senior advocate in the Bombay High Court in 1998.
After taking note of all the conventions, former CJI UU Lalit recommended the name of Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor on 11 October. Later, he was appointed by President Droupadi Murmu as the 50th CJI on 17 October.
After taking note of all the conventions, former CJI UU Lalit recommended the name of Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor on 11 October. Later, he was appointed by President Droupadi Murmu as the 50th CJI on 17 October.
CJI DY Chandrachud is considered a progressive and liberal judge of the country. His appointment as the next CJI is seen as a major event by many liberals. He is known to be highly sensitive to the fundamental rights of citizens. His stern stance against the abusers is not hidden from anyone.
CJI DY Chandrachud is considered a progressive and liberal judge of the country. His appointment as the next CJI is seen as a major event by many liberals. He is known to be highly sensitive to the fundamental rights of citizens. His stern stance against the abusers is not hidden from anyone.
As per the procedure, the outgoing CJI initiates the process of naming the successor after the process is initiated by the Law Ministry.
As per the procedure, the outgoing CJI initiates the process of naming the successor after the process is initiated by the Law Ministry.
(With inputs from ANI)
(With inputs from ANI)