Justice DY Chandrachud to succeed CJI UU Lalit from this November

Justice D Y Chandrachud is the senior-most judge after the CJI. Going by the established practice and convention, Justice Chandrachud would be the 50th CJI and take oath on November 9. He would have a tenure of two years and demit office on November 10, 2024.
Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit has recommended the name of Justice D Y Chandrachud as his successor, according to the news agency ANI. Justice Lalit will retire as the CJI on November 8, 2022, after a brief tenure of 74 days. He had taken charge in August this year when he succeeded Justice NV Ramana.
The CJI handed over the copy of his letter of recommendation to Justice Chandrachud on Tuesday morning, October 11, in the presence of other judges of the Supreme Court of India.
According to the protocols, the central government on October 7 wrote to Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit to recommend his successor.
"As per the MoP on appointment of Chief Justice of India and Supreme Court Judges, today the Hon'ble Minister of Law and Justice sent a letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India for sending his recommendations for appointment of his successor," the Ministry of Law and Justice said in a tweet.
The MoP is a document which guides the appointment and transfer of Supreme Court and high court judges.
Justice D Y Chandrachud is the senior-most judge after the CJI. Going by the established practice and convention, Justice Chandrachud would be the 50th CJI and take oath on November 9. He would have a tenure of two years and demit office on November 10, 2024, as per PTI reports.
Earlier, Justice D Y Chandrachud had served as the as the Additional Solicitor General of India in 1998 and was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court in 2013. In 2016, he was elevated as a judge in the top court.
