Justice DY Chandrachud turns vegan, says specially-abled daughters inspired him to…

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud announced going vegan to lead a cruelty-free life, influenced by his daughter. He also said that he now avoids buying and using silk or leather products.

Published6 Aug 2024, 11:54 PM IST
Chief Justice DY Chandrachud revealed on Monday that he become completely vegan in order to lead a ‘cruelty-free’ life. The top lawyer also said that he and his wife now avoided purchasing silk or leather products after being inspired to take up the lifestyle by their daughter.

“I have two daughters who are specially-abled, and they continue to inspire me in whatever I do. I have gone vegan recently because my daughter said we should lead a cruelty-free life,” reports quoted him as saying.

Chandrachud adopted a vegan diet in mid-2023 and has previously stressed the importance of adopting a holistic lifestyle.

“I do Yoga. I follow a vegan diet, in the last five months I have completely followed a vegan diet and I will continue it. I try and focus on the holistic pattern of life which begins with what you eat,” he told ANI in February.

The remarks were made during the inauguration of a Delhi High Court canteen operated by neurodiverse individuals. CJI Chandrachud also said that his interaction with differently-abled individuals revealed their tremendous potential on a daily basis.

The newly opened canteen — known as Sagar Express — employs six individuals with various types of neurodiversity (including autism) on a rotational basis. The primary goal of this initiative is to provide financial empowerment and support to individuals with such conditions.

Chandrachud announced that he would write to the Chief Justices of all High Courts, suggesting the establishment of similar cafes in each High Court across India. He also proposed extending such initiatives to district courts, aiming to promote inclusivity and support for differently-abled individuals throughout the judicial system.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud is slated to retire in November this year after two years at the helm. He will be succeeded by Justice Sanjiv Khanna — who will assume office till till his retirement in May 2025.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:6 Aug 2024, 11:54 PM IST
