Justice Gita Mittal appointed new chairperson of BCCC

BCCC is the independent self-regulatory body set up by the IBF in June 2011 to examine content-related complaints relating to all non-news general entertainment channels in India. A delegation of the IBF Board, led by the Foundation’s President, K Madhavan, managing director, Star and Disney India, invited Justice Mittal to chair BCCC. The 13-member BCCC, which is in its tenth year of operation, has addressed more than 96,000 content-related complaints.