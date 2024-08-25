’Justice is always simple but sometimes process makes it…’: PM Modi at Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Rajasthan HC

  • Innovation, modernisation of system are equally important for providing justice for all, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur.

Updated25 Aug 2024, 06:58 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the concluding ceremony of Rajasthan High Court's platinum jubilee celebrations, in Jodhpur on Sunday, August 25, 2024.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the concluding ceremony of Rajasthan High Court’s platinum jubilee celebrations, in Jodhpur on Sunday, August 25, 2024.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Rajasthan High Court, and said that he believes that justice is always simple, but sometimes the process makes it difficult.

The Prime Minister also said that it is very important that there should be a guarantee of simple, easy and accessible justice for everyone.

To provide justice for all, Modi said, “Innovation and modernisation of the system is equally important.”

Referring to his Independence Day remark on the 'secular civil code', the Prime Minister said that the judiciary has been advocating this for decades, reported PTI.

Here's what Modi said:

— I believe that justice is always simple and clear, but sometimes the process makes it difficult.

— It is our collective responsibility to make justice as simple and clear as possible, and I am satisfied that the country has taken many historic and decisive steps in this direction.

— We have abolished hundreds of colonial laws that have become completely irrelevant.

— After so many decades of independence, emerging from the mentality of slavery, India has adopted the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in place of the Indian Panel Code.

— We have become the fifth-largest economy in the world. It is essential that we carry out innovations according to the new India and modernise our facilities. This is also important for ‘Justice for All’. Technology can play an important role in our judicial system.

 

— Over 18,000 courses have been computerised. Over 3,000 court complexes and 1,200 jails are now connected by video conferencing.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Modi termed crimes against women an unpardonable sin and said that the guilty should not be spared.

“The safety of mothers, sisters, and daughters is the country's priority. I have repeatedly raised this issue from the Red Fort. Be it any state of the country, I understand the pain and anger of my sisters and daughters,” said Modi amid protests against the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital and the sexual abuse of two four-year-old school girls in Maharashtra's Badlapur.

First Published:25 Aug 2024, 06:58 PM IST
