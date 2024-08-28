‘To all the men…’: Actor Khushbu Sundar breaks silence on father’s abuse amid MeToo movement in Malayalam film industry

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar on Wednesday said the Justice K Hema Committee, formed by the Kerala government, was “much needed” to combat the abuse faced by female professionals in Malayalam cinema, urging women not to compromise and men to speak up for victims of sexual harassment.

The senior actor said in a post on 'X' that the “MeToo” moment prevailing in “our industry breaks you.”

Sundar also reflected on a time when her father abused her.

She wrote, “This moment of #MeToo prevailing in our industry breaks you. Kudos to the women who have stood their ground and emerged victorious. ✊ The #HemaCommittee was much needed to break the abuse. But will it? Abuse, asking for sexual favours, and expecting women to compromise to gain a foothold or accelerate their careers exist in every field. Why is a woman alone expected to go through the grind? Although men too face it, it's marginally women who bear the brunt.”

She noted that she had a long conversation with her 24-year-old and 21-year-old daughters on the issue. “Was amazed at their empathy and understanding towards the victims. They firmly support them and stand with them at this juncture. It doesn’t matter whether you speak today or tomorrow, just speak. Speaking up immediately would help in healing and investigating more effectively,” she added.

💔 This moment of #MeToo prevailing in our industry breaks you. Kudos to the women who have stood their ground and emerged victorious. ✊ The #HemaCommittee was much needed to break the abuse. But will it?



Abuse, asking for sexual favors, and expecting women to compromise to… — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) August 28, 2024

“The fear of being shamed, victim blaming, and questions like “Why did you do it?” or “What made you do it?” break her. The victim might be a stranger to you or me, but she needs our support, an ear to listen, and emotional backing from us all. When questioning why she didn’t come out earlier, we need to consider her circumstances – not everyone is privileged to speak out,” Sundar added.

“As a woman and a mother, the wounds inflicted by such violence cut deep, not only in the flesh but in the very soul. These acts of brutality shake the foundations of our trust, our love, and our strength. Behind every mother, there's a will to nurture and protect, and when that sanctity is shattered, it affects us all," she said.

Sundar further wrote, “Some ask me what took me so long to speak about my father's abuse. I agree I should have spoken earlier. But what happened to me was not a compromise to build my career. I was abused at the hands of the person who was supposed to provide me the strongest arms to hold me if I fell.”

She also said, “To all the men out there, I implore you to stand by the victim and show your unwavering support. Every man was born to a woman who endured incredible pain and sacrifice. Many women play indispensable roles in your upbringing, shaping you into the person you are today—your mothers, sisters, aunts, teachers, and friends. Your solidarity can be a beacon of hope, a symbol that justice and kindness will prevail. Stand with us, protect us, and honour the women who have given you life and love. Let your voice be heard in the fight against violence, and let your actions reflect the respect and empathy that every woman deserves.”

Sundar further said, “Remember, we are stronger together, and only together can we mend these wounds and pave the way for a safer, more compassionate world. Let’s understand that many women don't even have the support of their families. They come from small towns with stars in their eyes, hoping to shine brightly, but often find their dreams nipped and crushed in the bud. This should be a wake-up call to ALL. Let the exploitation stop here. Women, come out and speak. Remember, you always have a choice in life. Your NO is definitely a NO. Never adjust or compromise on your dignity and respectability. EVER. I stand with all the women who have been through this. As a mother and as a woman.”

Justice K Hema Committee report The release of the Justice K Hema Committee report on harassment and abuse in the Malayalam film industry has led to a flood of disturbing accounts from female actors about mistreatment by male counterparts.

The government has formed a seven-member special investigation team to examine these allegations.

Since then, additional complaints against various actors and directors have emerged.