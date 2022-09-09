Justice KN Singh, who had the shortest tenure as CJI, passes away

Justice KN Singh, who had the shortest tenure as CJI, passes away2 min read . 04:47 PM IST
- Justice KN Singh was the 22nd CJI of India
- He was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on 10 March in 1986.
PRAYAGRAJ :Former Chief Justice of India Kamal Narain Singh, who remained Chief Justice of India (CJI) for the shortest period of 18 days in 1991, has died at his residence in Prayagraj.
"Shri Kamal Narain Singh, Former Chief Justice of India, has left for his heavenly abode today i.e, 8th September 2022 at 9:40 A.M. His last rites will be performed tomorrow i.e, on 9th September 2022 at Shanker Ghat, Rasulabad, Electric Crematorium, Allahabad," said a statement issued by Supreme Court.
Justice KN Singh was the 22nd Chief Justice of India. A Chief Justice of India is the highest post in the Judiciary in India. The senior most judge of the Supreme Court of India is appointed as the Chief Justice of India. Currently, Justice U U Lalit is the CJI after he took over charge from NV Ramana.
Justice Kamal Narain Singh was born on 13 December 1926 and was the 22nd Chief Justice of India. He remained CJI for the shortest period of 18 days. He was appointed as the Chief Justice of India on 25 November 1991 and retired on 12 December 1991.
He was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on 10 March in 1986.
"Justice K.N Singh, Former Chief Justice of India has left for heavenly abode on 8 September at Allahabad," said in a statement issued by, Registrar (Protocol) Allahabad High Court.
The funeral procession would take place on Friday at Shankar Ghat, Teliyarganj in Prayagraj.
Justice K N Singh was a lawyer since 1957, specialising in civil, constitutional, and taxes law.
In 1970, he was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Allahabad High Court, and in 1972, he was appointed as a Permanent Judge.
Later he joined the Supreme Court in 1986 and became Chief Justice of India from 25 November 1991 until 12 December 1991.
Justice Yeshwant Vishnu Chandrachud, who was the 16th Chief Justice of India had the longest tenure as CJI till today. Justice Dr D.Y. Chandrachud is son of Justice Y V Chandrachud.
