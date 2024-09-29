Justice Manmohan takes oath as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court: 10 Key facts about him

On Sunday, Justice Manmohan took the oath as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. The ceremony was presided over by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena at the Raj Niwas, the LG's secretariat. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

Justice Manmohan was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the high court on November 9, 2023, following the elevation of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma to the Supreme Court.

Who is Justice Manmohan? 10 Key Facts • Family Background: Justice Manmohan is the son of the late Jagmohan, a renowned bureaucrat-turned-politician who served as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

• Early Life: Born in Delhi on December 17, 1962, Justice Manmohan attended Modern School, Barakhamba Road.

• Education: Justice Manmohan earned a B.A. (Hons.) in History from Hindu College, University of Delhi, and

• Justice Manmohan received his LL.B. from Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi, in 1987.

• Legal Career: After enrolling as an Advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1987, Justice Manmohan primarily practiced in the Supreme Court of India and the Delhi High Court, specializing in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Taxation, Arbitration, Trademark, and Service litigation.

• Government Advocate: Justice Manmohan served as Senior Panel Advocate for the Government of India in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court.

• Senior Advocate Designation: Justice Manmohan was designated as a Senior Advocate by the Delhi High Court on January 18, 2003, and handled several significant cases, including those involving the Dabhol Power Company, Hyderabad Nizam’s Jewellery Trust matter, Claridges Hotel dispute.

• Notable Cases: Justice Manmohan also dealt with high-profile matters such as the Modi family’s legal issues and Gujarat Ambuja Cement’s sales tax disputes.

• Extrajudicial Activities: Justice Manmohan takes a keen interest in extrajudicial activities, having addressed various national and international seminars and conferences.