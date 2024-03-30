Justice Nagarathna questions demonetisation's impact on black money eradication: '98% currency came back'
Justice BV Nagarathna spoke about her 2023 verdict in the demonetisation case when she had dissented to oppose the Centre's demonetisation move.
Supreme Court judge Justice BV Nagarathna, who had opposed demonetisation in a January 2 verdict last year, asked how was black money eradicated when 98 percent of the currency came back to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) during the process.
