Justice NV Ramana takes oath as new Chief Justice of India

Justice NV Ramana took oath as the 48th Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Saturday. He was sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A notification regarding his appointment was published on 6 April by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice.

Justice Ramana is a first-generation lawyer and hails from Ponnavaram Village, Krishna District in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, former CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde had recommended Justice NV Ramana as his successor.

Bobde retired as the CJI on Friday after serving as a judge for 22 years. The outgoing CJI said he was leaving the Supreme Court with “happiness, goodwill and very fond memories" and the satisfaction of having done his best.

As per the norm, Bobde shared a bench with Justice Ramana.

Justice Bobde, who decided several key cases during his tenure including the historic Ayodhya verdict, was administered oath as the 47th CJI in November 2019.

“I must say that last day has evoked mixed feelings which is difficult to describe. I have been a part of the ceremonial bench before but did not feel such mixed feelings which could enable me to say things clearly," CJI Bobde said.

“I leave this court with happiness, goodwill with very fond memories of wonderful arguments, excellent presentation, good behaviour, commitment to the cause of justice from not only Bar but all connected with it," Bobde, who was speaking on his last in the apex court, said.

Bobde said he was demitting office after 21 years as a judge and it has been his richest experience in the top court and the camaraderie with brother judges has been wonderful.



