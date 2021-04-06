Justice NV Ramana has been appointed the next Chief Justice Of India (CJI) by the President of India. A notification in this regard has been issued by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice today. The warrant of appointment and a copy of the notification of appointment have been handed over to Justice N. V. Ramana. He will take over as next Chief Justice of India (CJI) on April 24.

View Full Image Justice NV Ramana will take charge on 24 April.

He is first-generation lawyer, having agricultural background, and hails from Ponnavaram Village, Krishna District in Andhra Pradesh. He is an avid reader and literature enthusiast. He is passionate about Carnatic music.

Earlier, CJI SA Bobde had recommended Justice NV Ramana as his successor after he retires. In a letter to the Central government, the CJI had given the name of senior most Supreme Court Judge Justice NV Ramana to be appointed as the next CJI.

CJI SA Bobde is due to retire on April 23.

Justice Bobde was sworn in as the 47th CJI in November 2019, succeeding Justice (retired) Ranjan Gogoi. He has been part of several key cases, including the historic verdict that cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

