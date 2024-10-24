Justice Sanjiv Khanna appointed as next Chief Justice of India, set to take over on November 11

  • Justice Khanna, who currently serves as the first puisne judge at the Supreme Court, is set to assume the position on November 11, following the retirement of the incumbent CJI, DY Chandrachud.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 08:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud shares a letter of recommendation naming Justice Sanjiv Khanna (L) as his successor.
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud shares a letter of recommendation naming Justice Sanjiv Khanna (L) as his successor. (PTI)

The Union Government has officially approved the appointment of Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI). Justice Khanna, who currently serves as the first puisne judge at the Supreme Court, is set to assume the position on November 11, following the retirement of the incumbent CJI, DY Chandrachud.

CJI Chandrachud had previously recommended Justice Khanna's name for the role, adhering to established norms for such appointments. This transition marks a significant moment in the Indian judiciary as Justice Khanna prepares to take the helm.

Justrice Sanjiv Khanna will take oath on November 11, a day after incumbent Justice D Y Chandrachud demits office on attaining the age of 65.

Justice Chandrachud took over as the CJI on November 8, 2022.

Also Read | CJI Chandrachud proposes Justice Sanjiv Khanna as his successor: Report

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, announced the news via X (formerly Twitter), confirming the government's endorsement of Justice Khanna's appointment.

“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President, after consultation with Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as Chief Justice of India with effect from 11th November, 2024.”, Meghwal's post read.

Also Read | My personal credibility is at stake, says CJI DY Chandrachud. Here’s why

Justice Khanna will have a short tenure of 183 days, which is just little over six months. He would retire on May 13, 2025.

Notably, Justice Sanjiv Khanna is the nephew of former Supreme Court judge Hans Raj Khanna, who is known for his dissent in the landmark ADM Jabalpur case, reports Bar and Bench.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal bail: Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna?

Khanna is also a former judge of Delhi High Court, also a position held by his father Dev Raj Khanna.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna was appointed as the 51st Chief Justice of India after the retirement of current Chief Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud.

Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna?

  • Justice Sanjiv Khanna was born on 14 May, 1960.
  • Khanna completed his schooling from Modern School (New Delhi) in the year 1977. After graduating from St. Stephen's College, Delhi in the year 1980, he studied Law at Campus Law Centre of the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi.
  • Justice Sanjiv Khanna's father Justice Dev Raj Khanna retired as a judge from Delhi High Court in 1985 and his mother Saroj Khanna worked as a Hindi lecturer at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi

Also Read | Supreme Court gets two new judges in Sanjiv Khanna, Dinesh Maheshwari
  • Enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983. Initially practiced in the District Courts at the TisHazari complex, Delhi, and later, in the High Court of Delhi and tribunals in fields as diverse as constitutional law, direct taxation, arbitration, commercial law, company law, land law, environmental law and medical negligence.
  • Justice Khanna wad elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on 18th January, 2019.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 08:48 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaJustice Sanjiv Khanna appointed as next Chief Justice of India, set to take over on November 11

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.00
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.2 (0.13%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.40
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    2.75 (1.02%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    124.25
    03:59 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.53%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -1.75 (-0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,294.30
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    60.4 (2.7%)

    Coforge share price

    7,698.95
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    140.5 (1.86%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,569.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -3.35 (-0.13%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,249.55
    03:52 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -149.85 (-2.34%)
    More from 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    471.90
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -37.1 (-7.29%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,060.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -192.5 (-5.92%)

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,502.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -155.05 (-5.83%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,498.60
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -204.05 (-5.51%)
    More from Top Losers

    Adani Total Gas share price

    755.25
    03:57 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    54.8 (7.82%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    340.30
    03:53 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    21.4 (6.71%)

    Syngene International share price

    879.10
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    42.95 (5.14%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    414.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    18.25 (4.6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.