The Union Government has officially approved the appointment of Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI). Justice Khanna, who currently serves as the first puisne judge at the Supreme Court, is set to assume the position on November 11, following the retirement of the incumbent CJI, DY Chandrachud.

CJI Chandrachud had previously recommended Justice Khanna's name for the role, adhering to established norms for such appointments. This transition marks a significant moment in the Indian judiciary as Justice Khanna prepares to take the helm.

Justrice Sanjiv Khanna will take oath on November 11, a day after incumbent Justice D Y Chandrachud demits office on attaining the age of 65.

Justice Chandrachud took over as the CJI on November 8, 2022.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, announced the news via X (formerly Twitter), confirming the government's endorsement of Justice Khanna's appointment.

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President, after consultation with Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as Chief Justice of India with effect from 11th November, 2024.", Meghwal's post read.

Justice Khanna will have a short tenure of 183 days, which is just little over six months. He would retire on May 13, 2025.

Notably, Justice Sanjiv Khanna is the nephew of former Supreme Court judge Hans Raj Khanna, who is known for his dissent in the landmark ADM Jabalpur case, reports Bar and Bench.

Khanna is also a former judge of Delhi High Court, also a position held by his father Dev Raj Khanna.

Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna? Justice Sanjiv Khanna was born on 14 May, 1960.

Khanna completed his schooling from Modern School (New Delhi) in the year 1977. After graduating from St. Stephen's College, Delhi in the year 1980, he studied Law at Campus Law Centre of the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna's father Justice Dev Raj Khanna retired as a judge from Delhi High Court in 1985 and his mother Saroj Khanna worked as a Hindi lecturer at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi