Sanjiv Khanna to be sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India on Monday, to succeed DY Chandrachud

Sanjiv Khanna will take oath as the new Chief Justice of India on Monday — with President Droupadi Murmu administering the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10 am. He will succeed DY Chandrachud who retired on Sunday. Justice Khanna will remain in the top office till mid-May 2025.

The CJI-designate has served as a Supreme Court judge since January 2019. He was part of several landmark judgements such as upholding the sanctity of EVMs, scrapping the electoral bonds scheme, upholding the abrogation of Article 370 and the grant of interim bail to former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

He was a third-generation lawyer before being appointed a high court judge. Justice Khanna is the son of former Delhi High Court judge Justice Dev Raj Khanna and the nephew of prominent former apex court judge H R Khanna.