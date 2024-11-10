Sanjiv Khanna to be sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India on Monday, to succeed DY Chandrachud

Livemint
Published10 Nov 2024, 03:42 PM IST
Chief Justice DY Chandrachud sitting with CJI-designate Sanjiv Khanna in a ceremonial four-judge bench convened to bid his farewell on Friday.
Chief Justice DY Chandrachud sitting with CJI-designate Sanjiv Khanna in a ceremonial four-judge bench convened to bid his farewell on Friday.(Photo: Supreme Court of India/YouTube)

Sanjiv Khanna will take oath as the new Chief Justice of India on Monday — with President Droupadi Murmu administering the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10 am. He will succeed DY Chandrachud who retired on Sunday. Justice Khanna will remain in the top office till mid-May 2025. 

The CJI-designate has served as a Supreme Court judge since January 2019. He was part of several landmark judgements such as upholding the sanctity of EVMs, scrapping the electoral bonds scheme, upholding the abrogation of Article 370 and the grant of interim bail to former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

He was a third-generation lawyer before being appointed a high court judge. Justice Khanna is the son of former Delhi High Court judge Justice Dev Raj Khanna and the nephew of prominent former apex court judge H R Khanna.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

First Published:10 Nov 2024, 03:42 PM IST
