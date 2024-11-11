Justice Sanjiv Khanna to succeed DY Chandrachud as the new Chief Justice of India today. Who is he?

Justice Sanjiv Khanna is set to succeed DY Chandrachud as the new Chief Justice of India on Monday after taking oath. Here are all the details about the distinguished justice at Supreme Court.

Updated11 Nov 2024, 07:29 AM IST
Chief Justice of India-designate Justice Sanjiv Khanna bids farewell to outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
Chief Justice of India-designate Justice Sanjiv Khanna bids farewell to outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

The Supreme Court's senior judge, Sanjiv Khanna, is set to succeed DY Chandrachud as the 51st Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi on Monday. President Droupadi Murmu will administer him the oath of office at 10 am today.

The outgoing CJI Dhannanjay Yashwant Chandrachud took retirement from his services on Sunday. Now, Justice Khanna is set to to serve a six-month tenure as the Chief Justice. Before justice Khanna's oath-taking ceremony, here are all the details about India's next Chief Justice of India.

Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna, set to become the next CJI?

-Justice Sanjiv Khanna was born on May 14, 1960 and began his legal career in 1983 after he joined the Delhi Bar Council as an advocate. Justice Khanna holds great experience in wide range of fields, including constitutional law, taxation, arbitration, commercial law, and environmental law.

-Justice Khanna also worked as senior standing counsel for the Income Tax Department, representing the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

-He had also worked as the Senior Standing Councel for the Income Tax (IT) Department and in 2004, Justice Khanna was also appointed the Standing Counsel (Civil) for the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

-Holding immense experience in in handling criminal cases, justice Khanna has appeared and argued in a number of criminal cases at the Delhi High Court as an Additional Public Prosecutor and an amicus curie.

-He became a permanent judge in 2006 before being elevated to an additional judge of the Delhi High Court in 2005. During his tenure at Delhi High Court, Justice Khanna had held the position of Chairman/Judge-in-charge, Delhi Judicial Academy, Delhi International Arbitration Centre and the District Court Mediation Centres.

-His next phase after High Court was Supreme Court, where he first started working as a judge in 2019. Justice Khanna is among a few judges who have been elevated to the SC even before becoming a Chief Jusitce of any High Court.

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 07:29 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaJustice Sanjiv Khanna to succeed DY Chandrachud as the new Chief Justice of India today. Who is he?

