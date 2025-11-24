Justice Surya Kant takes oath as 53rd CJI in presence of PM Modi, President Murmu

Justice Surya Kant took oath as India’s 53rd Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Monday, November 24, replacing outgoing CJI Justice BR Gavai. Justice Surya Kant was sworn in as the Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath to him.

Justice Kant was appointed as the next CJI on October 30 and will remain in the post for nearly 15 months. He will demit office on February 9, 2027 on attaining the age of 65 years.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the senior leaders who attended the ceremony.

CJI designate Justice Surya Kant outlines priorities A day before taking charge of CJI, Justice Surya Kant said that his primary focus would be on reducing the massive pendency of cases across courts in the country, news agency ANI reported.

He said that arrears (pending cases) must be addressed both at the individual court level and on a Pan-India basis.

One of the major challenges, he explained, is the overlapping of matters.

"Several important cases have been referred to 5-, 7- or 9-judge Constitutional Benches and owing to this, the High Courts and even the Supreme Court are unable to take up many other cases," Justice Surya Kant had said.

"Thousands of matters are kept in abeyance as they await decisions from these larger benches, the judge added. As a result, High Courts and District Courts are also stuck due to multiple legal questions that remain unresolved," he stated.

Who is Justice Kant? Justice Kant's early life: Born on February 10, 1962 in Hisar district of Haryana to a middle-class family, Justice Kant went from being a small-town lawyer to the country’s highest judicial office, where he has been part of several verdicts and orders of national importance and constitutional matters.

Justice Kant's early education: He pursued LLB from Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak (1984). He later earned the distinction of standing 'first class first' in his Master’s degree in law in 2011 from Kurukshetra University.

Justice Kant's notable career: He was appointed the chief justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court on October 5, 2018. His tenure as a Supreme Court judge is marked by verdicts on the abrogation of Article 370, free speech and citizenship rights.

View full Image Justice Surya Kant's profile

Justice Kant's notable judgments 1. Justice Kant penned several notable judgments in the Punjab and Haryana HC. He was part of the recent presidential reference on the powers of the Governor and President in dealing with bills passed by a state assembly. The verdict is keenly awaited with potential ramifications across states.

2. He was part of the bench that kept the colonial-era sedition law in abeyance, directing that no new FIRs be registered under it until a government review.

3. Justice Kant also nudged the Election Commission to disclose the details of 65 lakh voters excluded from the draft electoral rolls in Bihar while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the poll panel’s decision to undertake Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters list in the poll-bound state.

4. In an order that emphasised grassroots democracy and gender justice, he led a bench that reinstated a woman sarpanch unlawfully removed from office and called out the gender bias in the matter.

5. He is also credited with directing that one-third of seats in bar associations, including the Supreme Court Bar Association, be reserved for women.

6. Justice Kant was part of the bench that appointed a five-member committee headed by former top court judge Justice Indu Malhotra to probe the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab in 2022, saying such matters required “a judicially trained mind”.

7. He also upheld the One Rank-One Pension scheme for defence forces, calling it constitutionally valid, and continues to hear petitions of women officers in the armed forces seeking parity in permanent commission.

8. Justice Kant was on the seven-judge bench that overruled the 1967 Aligarh Muslim University judgment, opening the way for reconsideration of the institution's minority status.

9. He was also part of the bench which heard the Pegasus spyware case and which appointed a panel of cyber experts to probe allegations of unlawful surveillance, famously stating that the state cannot get a "free pass under the guise of national security".