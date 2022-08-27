Justice UU Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice UU Lalit at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the morning hours. He succeeds Justice NV Ramana, who retired on August 26.
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit on Saturday took oath as the 49th Chief Justice of India. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice UU Lalit at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the morning hours. He succeeds Justice NV Ramana, who retired on August 26.
Justice Ramana had recommended Justice Lalit as his successor in keeping with convention and norms of seniority. Subsequently, the President confirmed Justice Lalit's appointment as the new CJI.
On the eve of him taking charge from outgoing CJI N V Ramana, Lalit chalked out three priorities he would endeavor to fulfill during his 74-day tenure. Lalit highlighted three areas in which he intends to work.
These include----ensuring that at least one constitution bench is functioning in the Supreme Court throughout the year, listing cases for hearing in the apex court, and mentioning urgent matters.
Lalit said he has always believed that role of the top court is to lay down law with clarity and the best possible way to do it is to have larger benches as early as possible so that the issues get clarified immediately.
"So, we will strive hard to say that yes, we will always have at least one constitution bench functioning all throughout the year," he said, adding that one of the areas in which he intends to work is about the listing of cases before the constitution benches and matters which are specially referred to three-judge benches.
On the issue of listing of matters, he said, "….I must assure you that we will strive hard to make the listing as simple, as clear, and as transparent as possible".
“I have always believed that the role of the Supreme Court is to lay down law with clarity, consistency, and the best possible way to do it is to have larger benches as early as possible, wherever the matters are referred to such benches so that the issues get clarified immediately, the matter has consistency and the people are well aware of what exactly are the contours of the peculiar positions in law," Justice Lalit.
He said the second facet which he noticed was during the Chief Justices' and Chief Ministers' conference where Justice Ramana meticulously and very forcefully tried to persuade all the chief ministers and chief justices to concentrate on issues concerning infrastructure in the district and lower judiciary.
Justice Lalit will have a brief tenure of less than three months as the CJI and he would retire on November 8 this year. The retirement age of judges of the Supreme Court is 65.
