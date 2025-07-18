Justice Yashwant Varma approaches SC over impeachment move in cash haul case

Justice Yashwant Varma, who has been accused of corruption and faces removal over a scandal involving burnt cash in his bungalow, approached the Supreme Court on Friday over impeachment move in the cash haul case.

Justice Varma seeks to invalidate a report by an in-house inquiry panel that found “strong inferential evidence” of his “covert or active control” over the cash, the Hindustan Times reported.

In a writ petition, Justice Varma also sought to quash the May 8 recommendation by then Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna urging Parliament to initiate his impeachment.

The judge contended that the recommendation was based on an “unsustainable” report prepared through a process that, he said, ran completely roughshod over his rights as a constitutional functionary and an individual.

Sources told the HT that Justice Varma’s petition accused the three-judge inquiry panel of drawing adverse findings without affording him a full and fair hearing.

He contended that the committee failed to investigate foundational facts, particularly those concerning the alleged cash found by first responders on March 14, that would be necessary to establish culpability.

Justice Varma has reportedly maintained that further inquiry was essential to establish ownership, authenticity and other material facts.

Instead, the panel, he said, rushed to conclude the proceedings and drew adverse inferences without giving him a proper opportunity to defend himself, the report added.

The petition, which is yet to be listed before a bench, amounts to a strong rebuttal of the in-house committee’s findings and process.

Justice Varma's impeachement Justice Varma's petition came just ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament that begins next week.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had said earlier this month that he is working on building a consensus amongst all political parties to move an impeachment motion against High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said that there is no scope for any politicking, as the impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma is a matter related to corruption in the judiciary.

"Parliament as a whole will have to come together to discuss this matter and move forward. So, I am building consensus amongst all political parties, and I have started discussions with prominent leaders, and I will reach out to everybody," Rijiju was quoted as saying.

The Supreme Court had constituted an inquiry committee following allegations of "burnt cash" found at a storeroom of Justice Varma's residence when he was a Judge of the Delhi High Court.

The in-house inquiry committee submitted its report on the issue last month, which has since been forwarded to the Prime Minister and the President of India.