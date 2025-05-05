Flash Offer

Justice Yashwant Varma cash-in-home row: 3-judge panel submits report to CJI

The committee comprised Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Justice G.S. Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh and Justice Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka.

Livemint
Published5 May 2025, 03:14 PM IST
Advertisement
Justice Yashwant Varma. (www.allahabadhighcourt.in via PTI Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The three-member committee constituted for conducting an inquiry into the allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma, after the recovery of cash from his official residence, has submitted their report to the outgoing Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna.

Advertisement

The committee comprised Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Justice GS Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh and Justice Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka.

 

The committee comprised Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Justice GS Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh and Justice Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka.
Advertisement

The committee was constituted by the CJI on March 22.

“The three-member Committee consisting of Mr Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Mr Justice G S Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, and Ms Justice Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka, constituted for conducting an inquiry into the allegations against Mr Justice Yashwant Varma, a sitting Judge, has submitted its report dated 03.05.2025 to the Chief Justice of India on 04.05.2025,” said the release issued by the top court.

Also Read | Cash row: Justice Varma transferred to Allahabad HC, barred from judicial work

On March 20, the Supreme Court collegium proposed that Justice Varma, who was a judge of the Delhi High Court at the time, be transferred to Allahabad. This was after reports about the alleged discovery of the cash, the top court clarified that the “proposal for the transfer…is independent and separate from the in-house enquiry procedure” initiated by the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice D K Upadhyay after receiving information about the alleged incident.

Advertisement

A pile of cash was recovered after a fire broke out in the building and family members of the judge called emergency services, who then called the police. The incident happened on March 14, during Holi celebrations.

As the matter reached higher authorities in the government, the Supreme Court collegium unanimously decided on Justice Varma's transfer, moving him back to his parent High Court in Allahabad.

Varma had previously served at the Allahabad High Court before being appointed to the Delhi HC in October 2021.

 

 

Key Takeaways
  • The inquiry highlights the scrutiny of judicial conduct in India.
  • The panel's composition indicates a serious approach to the allegations.
  • This incident may impact public trust in the judiciary.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaJustice Yashwant Varma cash-in-home row: 3-judge panel submits report to CJI
First Published:5 May 2025, 03:14 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App