Yashwant Varma Hearing LIVE: Supreme Court to hear Varma's plea against impeachment move today

  • Yashwant Varma Hearing LIVE: Supreme Court to hear plea of Justice Yashwant Varma of Allahabad High Court on July 28, challenging the in-house three-judge inquiry committee's report and former CJI Sanjiv Khanna's recommendation to initiate impeachment proceedings against him.

Updated28 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Yashwant Varma Hearing LIVE: Supreme Court of India. (PTI)
The Supreme Court will hear the plea of Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court on July 28, challenging the in-house three-judge inquiry committee's report and former CJI Sanjiv Khanna's recommendation to initiate impeachment proceedings against him.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih will hear the plea.

Justice Varma has said that he was not given a fair opportunity to respond by the in-house inquiry committee before it gave its findings.

The cash was allegedly found by firefighters when a fire broke out at the judge's residence in Delhi on March 14, while he was a judge of the Delhi High Court. The judge was not present at his house. Varma has strongly denied any involvement, asserting that neither he nor his family members placed the cash in the storeroom. 

28 Jul 2025, 09:59 AM IST

Yashwant Varma Hearing LIVE: ‘XXX vs Union of India’ Justice Varma hides identity in his plea

Justice Varma's plea, titled 'XXX vs Union of India', is the 699th civil writ petition filed in the SC this year. 

Justice Varma's plea, titled 'XXX vs Union of India' is the 699th civil write petition filed in the SC this year. While Centre is the first respondent, SX itself is the second respondent. The plea was filed on July 17.
28 Jul 2025, 09:43 AM IST

Yashwant Varma Hearing LIVE: SC to hear Varma's plea against impeachment move today

