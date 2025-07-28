Yashwant Varma Hearing LIVE: Supreme Court to hear Varma's plea against impeachment move today

The Supreme Court will hear the plea of Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court on July 28, challenging the in-house three-judge inquiry committee's report and former CJI Sanjiv Khanna's recommendation to initiate impeachment proceedings against him.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih will hear the plea.

Justice Varma has said that he was not given a fair opportunity to respond by the in-house inquiry committee before it gave its findings.

The cash was allegedly found by firefighters when a fire broke out at the judge's residence in Delhi on March 14, while he was a judge of the Delhi High Court. The judge was not present at his house. Varma has strongly denied any involvement, asserting that neither he nor his family members placed the cash in the storeroom.

