Justin Bieber's India tour cancelled as singer faces health issues

Justin Bieber's India tour cancelled as singer faces health issues2 min read . 11:03 PM IST
While calling off his concert in many countries, Justin Bieber also cancelled his show in India which was supposed to be held on 18 October
Indian fans were excited to see singer-pop star Justin Bieber perform live in their country. Unfortunately, the fans will have to wait more as the singer cancelled his show in India which was scheduled for 18 October this year.
The singer was on a world tour with a stop in India on 18 October. With somewhat over a month remaining, BookMyShow which sold the tickets for the show, informed fans that the show in Delhi has been dropped due to Bieber's health issue.
Sharing an official statement on Twitter, the BookMyShow official handle wrote, "We are extremely disappointed to share that the ‘Justin Bieber Justice World Tour – India’ scheduled for October 18th, 2022 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi has been cancelled owing to the singer’s health condition. We have just been informed that due to health concerns, he will unfortunately not be able to make it next month."
Justin Bieber's shows in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Bahrain, the UAE and Israel were also cancelled along with that in India.
Earlier this year in June, the 28-year-old shared with the world that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The sickness, an uncommon neurological disorder, has left one side of his face paralysed.
Expressing concern over the singer's health, BookMyShow team wished him a speedy recovery and hoped he would be back in India to entertain fans once again.
BookMyShow also assured everyone who had bought the tickets a full refund of their money in 10 working days.
The singer had 70 shows set to run until March 2023 in South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Europe.
Justin Bieber was also affected with coronavirus earlier this year. He posted a video on Instagram where he mentioned his condition due to a neurological disorder.
Mentioning his physical inability to perform his upcoming shows, he added that he was doing facial exercises and expected to recover. "It will go back to normal," Justin Bieber said. “It’s just time, and we don’t know how much time that’s going to be.
