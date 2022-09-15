Justin Bieber's India tour cancelled as singer faces health issues

Sharing an official statement on Twitter, the BookMyShow official handle wrote, "We are extremely disappointed to share that the ‘Justin Bieber Justice World Tour – India’ scheduled for October 18th, 2022 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi has been cancelled owing to the singer’s health condition. We have just been informed that due to health concerns, he will unfortunately not be able to make it next month."

