Canadian singer Justin Bieber is set to perform in India this year. Bieber's 'Justice World Tour' will be held in Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium) in October this year.
Earlier, the singer was forced to postpone his 'Justice Tour' after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt. In a video message, the singer revealed that he was suffering from partial facial paralysis due to a viral infection. As a result, his concerts in Las Vegas (June 28), Glendale, Arizona (June 30), and Inglewood, California (July 2-3) were impacted.
Later, Justin's wife, model Hailey Bieber, told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that the singer is "doing fine," noting that it's been a "weird turn of events" over the past few months, referring to her mini-stroke and Bieber's recent diagnosis.
Before India, Justin Bieber's Justice tour may head to Europe in early August. Bieber will resume the world tour at Lucca Summer Festival in Italy on July 31.
For his India tour, a limited number of VIP packages are available on Bookmyshow.com. After that, Bieber will continue his international tour with performances in South Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand. The Canadian singer will travel to over 30 countries-playing 125 shows till March 2023. So far, the Justice World Tour has sold more than 1.3 million tickets.
Justin Bieber's concert details:
Date: October 18, 2022
Venue: JLN Stadium, New Delhi
Time: 8 PM
Tickets: ₹4,000 onwards
Bookings available on: Bookmyshow.com
Ramsay Hunt, the disorder paralysed Justin Bieber's face:
Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS), which has forced singer Justin Bieber to cancel his world tour, is a rare and painful complication of the virus that causes shingles and chickenpox.
It is a rare neurological disorder that can inflame and then paralyse the facial nerve and cause a painful rash around the ear or mouth.
Symptoms vary from person to person but can cause severe discomfort or pain.
Most sufferers become paralysed on one side of the face and develop an ear rash, according to the US National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD).
The affected facial muscles may become weak or feel stiff, preventing the sufferer from smiling, frowning or shutting the eye on their paralysed side.
In certain cases, their speech may become slurred.
In many instances, a reddish, painful blistering rash appears on the outer ear and external ear canal.
RHS is caused by the varicella zoster virus, which also causes chickenpox in children and shingles in adults.
The virus can remain dormant for decades in a person who has had chickenpox as a child.
When it is reactivated, the carrier develops shingles and in some cases RHS. It is unclear why the virus reactivates and affects the facial nerve.
RHS is generally treated by antiviral drugs such as acyclovir and famciclovir, along with corticosteroids like prednisone.
