Teen sensation Justin Bieber is all set to come and conquer Delhi in October this year. As a part of the 'Justice World Tour', the singer will perform at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18.

This will be Justin's second tour in India. In 2017, he performed in Mumbai as part of his Purpose world tour, which attracted over 40,000 fans.

According to Billboard, the show is being co-promoted by AEG Presents and Indian entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow.

Justice World Tour will travel to over 30 countries -- playing more than 125 shows - starting from May 2022 through March 2023.